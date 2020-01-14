‘Media Is So Broken’: Megyn Kelly Slams Lawrence O’Donnell For Bragging About MSNBC Being One-Sided

Fox News and NBC alum Megyn Kelly fired back Tuesday at MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell after he bragged that his network would never defend President Donald Trump.

“Quite an admission from ⁦@Lawrence⁩: “on MSNBC there will be no one defending [Trump.]” “Bc we don’t bring on liars,” he adds. So anyone who defends Trump is a liar, & MSNBC will never offer any defense for anything Trump does. Media is so broken,” Kelly tweeted. (RELATED: Megyn Kelly Says She Doesn’t Buy Into ‘Believe All Women’)

O’Donnell made the comments during a podcasted interview with former Democratic Minnesota Sen. Al Franken, who said that CNN was “playing it down the middle, except we hate Trump.”

“No, they don’t. One third of the people on their payroll love Trump,” O’Donnell claimed. “So you’re guaranteed on any hour of CNN, minimum one third of the programming will be supportive of Trump—someone on their payroll saying, ‘Here’s why Trump’s right.'” (RELATED: MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Accuses CNN Of Bringing On Liars, Supporting Trump)

“That’s one of the reasons why Trump kind of wants you to watch CNN instead of MSNBC. Because he knows on MSNBC there will be no one defending him. Because we don’t bring on liars,” O’Donnell continued. “I don’t bring on a liar. I won’t do that.”