Reporters Mock The New York Times For Endorsing Two Democrats For President

Reporters mocked the New York Times after they endorsed two Democrats as the party’s best choice for president Sunday.

The NYT editorial board picked both Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota to endorse in a “break with convention.” Reporters from various outlets made fun of the decision, calling out the publication for being unable to choose a single candidate to endorse.

“BREAKING: The New York Times picks both the Chiefs and the 49ers to win the Super Bowl,” commentator Ben Shapiro tweeted Sunday following the endorsement announcement. (RELATED: Klobuchar Tried To Joke About That Time She Ate Salad With A Comb. It Was Gross)

Journalist and TV producer David Simon tweeted Monday that he would be having numerous breakfast options in honor of the NYT’s inability to pick one candidate. Radio host John Batchelor quoted writer Lewis Carroll, tweeting “Why, sometimes I’ve believed as many as six impossible things before breakfast” in response to the announcement.

In honor of the New York Times, I will be having blueberry pancakes and Belgian waffles at the Southside Diner this morning. All the fucking breakfast that’s fit to eat. — David Simon (@AoDespair) January 20, 2020

“Can they endorse more than one candidate? Isn’t that bigamy?” Molly Jong-Fast, editor-at-large of The Daily Beast, wondered.

The Washington Examiner’s senior commentary writer Becket Adams pointed out that the NYT’s deputy editor announced the double endorsement with a broken link Sunday evening. He noted how the broken link was fitting for the double-endorsement.

“Deputy editor announces the NYT’s double primary endorsement with a broken link, which is just a little too on the nose for just how hilarious this all is,” Adams tweeted.

Dan McLaughlin, a contributing columnist for National Review, tweeted out a picture of a double-headed llama and compared it to the announcement.

New York Times editorial board unveiling its endorsement. pic.twitter.com/0tbrix3VmB — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) January 20, 2020

Reporters also ripped apart the publication over its decision to air the endorsement on live TV for the first time Sunday.

Ben Dreyfuss, liberal magazine Mother Jones’ editorial director, tweeted that the “reality show endorsement special” was “so profoundly stupid” he was considering deleting his NYT subscription.

I have never in my life threatened to cancel the NYT because of something dumb they did but this FX reality show endorsement special is so profoundly stupid that I may have to reconsider. — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) January 20, 2020

“NYT: We must reject the worst impulses that come with this reality show presidency. Also NYT: Drama! Suspense! Tune in for our new reality endorsement show!” former managing editor of Occupy Democrats Brian Tyler Cohen tweeted.

CNN’s Brian Stelter poked fun at the NYT’s TV endorsement as well for its decision to rate the show “mature.”

“Oh okay NYT,” Stelter tweeted with a picture of the rating.