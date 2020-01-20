Check Out This Supercut Of Media Personalities Arguing Witnesses Should Not Be Admitted To Clinton Impeachment Trial

There’s been a lot of talk in the past few weeks about whether President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate should include more witnesses.
The media has been nearly unanimous in its push for more witnesses. Republican Sen. Martha McSally faced major backlash after calling CNN Capitol Hill reporter Manu Raju a “liberal hack.” The comment came after Raju asked if “she would consider new evidence as part of the Senate trial.”
Luckily, the folks at Media Research Center (MRC), a non-profit content analysis group, have long memories. MRC put together a supercut of media personalities arguing against admitting more witnesses during former Democratic President Bill Clinton’s impeachment process.
WATCH:
FLASHBACK: The liberal media hated the idea of calling more witnesses during Bill Clinton’s impeachment, saying it was a “distraction” and a “sham.” pic.twitter.com/ibHWKLJjfk
— MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) January 20, 2020
Media personalities referred to the thought of having additional witnesses as “bogus,” a “distraction,” and much more, as MRC pointed out Monday. (RELATED: Schiff Says Senate Not Taking Impeachment ‘Seriously’ If They Call Him As A Witness)