Vic Mensa Arrested After Allegedly Being Caught With Brass Knuckles

Vic Mensa is in some hot water after a recent arrest in Glendale, California.

According to a Sunday report from TMZ, the star rapper was arrested earlier in the month on a felony charge after being allegedly in possession of brass knuckles during a traffic stop. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He was eventually released on $20,000 bond.

First off, the law is obviously the law. If brass knuckles are illegal, then you just can’t be allegedly caught with them.

That’s the way the world works. You don’t have to like the law in order to follow it. You just have to follow it.

Having said that, why are brass knuckles even illegal in California? They’re not exactly a WMD. They’re brass knuckles.

Are they dangerous? Sure, but a ton of things in life are dangerous. That doesn’t mean they should be banned. On the list of things that need to be banned, brass knuckles shouldn’t be high.

Let’s hope he doesn’t get punished too much if he’s found guilty. It sounds like he wasn’t up to any trouble, and Vic Mensa seems like a solid guy.

Of all the things to get upset about, brass knuckles just don’t seem that important.