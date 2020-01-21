Pamela Anderson Secretly Ties The Knot With Movie Producer Jon Peters: ‘She Makes Me Wild’

Pamela Anderson and movie producer Jon Peters secretly tied the knot Monday at a ceremony in Malibu, California.

"Pamela [Anderson] has never seen her full potential as an artist," the 74-year-old movie mogul shared with the Hollywood Reporter in a piece published Tuesday confirming the two had gotten married after dating more than 30 years ago before recently connecting again.

"She has yet to shine in a real way," he added. "There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn't love her so much."

Peters continued, "There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but — for 35 years — I've only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild — in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated."

The wedding marks the fifth marriage for both the “Baywatch” star and the “A Star Is Born” producer. Anderson was formerly married to rocker Tommy Lee, Kid Rock, and Rick Salomon, two times. While Peters was married to Lesley Ann Warren, producer Christine Forsyth-Peters, who attended the Malibu ceremony with their daughters Caleigh and Skye. He was also married to Mindy Peters and Henrietta Zampitella.

The “Barb Wire” star’s comment about her latest nuptials to the outlet read like a poem.

“Jon is the original ‘bad boy’ of Hollywood/ no one compares/ I love him deeply like family,” Anderson statement read. “His life used to scare me. So much for a girl like me. Now I’ve seen more of life and realize ..He’s been there all along. Never failed me/ I’m ready now and he’s ready too/ We understand and respect each other/ We love each other without conditions/ I’m a lucky woman/ Proof God has a plan.”

It comes following reports last year that her romance with international soccer star Adil Rami was over after she accused him of abusing her.