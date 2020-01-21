Media

‘Chilling’: Reporters Whine About Going Through Metal Detector To Cover Impeachment Trial

House impeachment managers, including lead manager House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff; Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler; House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries and Rep. Jason Crow, walk through the Ohio Clock Corridor as they arrive for the procedural start of the Senate impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., Jan. 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

William Davis Reporter
Capitol Hill reporters took to Twitter on Tuesday to complain about having to go through a metal detector to cover the Senate’s impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

The Radio-TV Correspondents Association of Capitol Hill released a statement, saying they were “vehemently opposed” to the decision to install metal detectors. (RELATED: China Is Buying Influence In American Media, Does It Impact How They Cover The Communist Power?)

Adam Jentleson, a former deputy chief of staff to long-time Democratic Nevada Sen. Harry Reid, used words such as “chilling” to describe the installation of metal detectors in the halls of Congress.

“Chilling. This is where many of the reporters who cover the Senate work,” Jentleson said. “The door is where they can step from their desks into the gallery overlooking the Senate floor. Now a police officer is stationed in their work space and they have to pass a magnetometer to get to the floor.”

New York Times White House Correspondent and CNN political analyst Michael D. Shear called the arrangements an “ominous moment for the press and democracy.”

Kansas City Star Washington correspondent Byron Lowry claimed the metal detectors were “not for security but meant solely to prevent people from tweeting or filing stories during the trial.”