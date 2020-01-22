Democrats’ Impeachment Strategy Is Bore Everyone To Death

On today’s podcast we cover the first day of the impeachment trial in the Senate, in which Democrats held a seminar on how to bore their audience to death. Also, Hillary Clinton hates Bernie Sanders.

The first day of the Senate impeachment trial was a long, boring day of taking votes everyone knew the Democrats would lose. If Democrats had a strategy to getting everyone not paid to watch, or who seriously hates themselves, to turn the channel: mission accomplished. Torture is illegal everywhere but the Senate, apparently. We watched because there’s no way you had the intestinal fortitude to.

Also, Hillary Clinton pledged to work to elect any Democrat, the immediately backtracked when asked if that included Bernie Sanders.

