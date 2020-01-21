Hillary Clinton Backs Down After Dissing Bernie Sanders

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton backed down after implying she might not support Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the general election, pledging to “do whatever I can to support our nominee.”

Clinton sparked a left-wing backlash Tuesday after declining to commit to support Sanders if he won the nomination.

She later toed the party line in a Tuesday night tweet that called “retiring Trump” the “number one priority” for the entire world.

“I thought everyone wanted my authentic, unvarnished views!” she wrote. “But to be serious, the number one priority for our country and world is retiring Trump, and, as I always have, I will do whatever I can to support our nominee.” (RELATED: CNN Faces Backlash For One-Sided Questioning On Sanders Vs. Warren)

Clinton reportedly tears into Sanders in a forthcoming Hulu documentary on the former secretary of state.

“[Sanders] was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it,” she reportedly said in the film.

Justice Democrats, a left-wing political group linked to Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, criticized Clinton before she walked back her antagonistic position toward Sanders.

“Defeating Trump is more important than settling old scores,” Justice Democrats executive director Alexandra Rojas said in a press release Tuesday, calling Clinton’s remarks “unacceptable, out-of-touch, and dangerous.”

