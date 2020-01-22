Republican Sen. Jim Risch Becomes First To Take A Snooze During Impeachment Trial

Republican Idaho Sen. Jim Risch became the first lawmaker to take a snooze during the Senate’s impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, falling asleep shortly after 5:30 pm on Tuesday.
The impeachment trial kicked off Tuesday with Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts presiding over a rules debate between the two parties. Senate Republicans won out on most of the battles over procedure, but Risch could not defeat the lure of a nap. (RELATED: McConnell Makes Change To Senate Impeachment Rules)
NYT has a sketch artist covering impeachment, catching moments like Sen. Risch sleeping https://t.co/kXf9Voi0Og pic.twitter.com/fH5fee7In4
— Michael Calderone (@mlcalderone) January 22, 2020
The senator, who serves as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, was seen “motionless, with his eyes closed and head slumped against his right hand” about four hours after the proceedings started, according to The Washington Post.
Risch could be seen sleeping for about 15 minutes as Democratic Florida Rep. Val Demings made the case to subpoena the State Department.
A spokesperson for Risch told the Wall Street Journal that he was likely listening intently “with his eyes closed or cast down.”
Senate rules during the trial prevent Senators from bringing coffee or other energy drinks onto the floor — only milk and water are allowed.