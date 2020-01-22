Graham Rips Democrats Over Trump Impeachment Process: ‘I Wouldn’t Cooperate’

A group of Republican Senators held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to criticize Democrats for the way they have been handling the impeachment process against President Donald Trump.

“When it comes to replacing (Trump) 9 months plus from the election, you got an uphill battle with me because I really do believe that the best person — group of people to pick a president — are the voters, not a bunch of partisan politicians,” Graham said. “To my Democratic colleagues, you can say what you want about me but I am covering up nothing.”

“If I were the president I wouldn’t cooperate with these guys at all,” Graham added. The South Carolina Senator was joined by Montana Sen. Steve Daines, and Indiana Sen. Mike Braun.

The comments come as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made a change to a resolution Tuesday that will lengthen Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate by at least one day. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: We Asked Every GOP Senator About Impeachment. Seven Ruled It Out.)

The altered resolution will give both sides 24 hours to argue their case over three trial days instead of two as originally planned. Senators would then be given 16 hours for questioning. The schedule would mean a break from the previously scheduled 12-hour days of argument in the Senate. The impeachment trial could be over before Trump’s scheduled State of the Union address, on Feb. 4. (RELATED: McConnell Makes Change To Senate Impeachment Rules)

The House of Representatives officially voted Jan. 15 to send the articles of impeachment against Trump to the Senate and approved the House’s impeachment managers.