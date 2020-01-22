‘Schumer Is The Devil!’ Protester Bursts Into Senate Gallery, Interrupts Hakeem Jeffries

A protester ranting about Jesus Christ and referring to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer as “the devil” burst into the chamber and interrupted the Senate impeachment trial Wednesday.

House Impeachment Manager Hakeem Jeffries was giving his opening argument at the time, and had just begun reading the official White House readout on the July 25 phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky when he was interrupted. (RELATED: Trump Needs ‘Clarence Darrow’: Geraldo Rivera Wants More From President’s Defense Team)

WATCH:

“Today, President Donald J. Trump spoke by telephone with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine to congratulate him on his recent —” Jeffries read.

“JESUS CHRIST,” a loud voice yelled, continuing to shout unintelligibly.

The rest of the gallery remained silent, and Chief Justice Roberts banged his gavel several times. “Senate will be in order. Sergeant at Arms will restore order in the gallery,” he said.

C-Span’s Craig Caplan said that the protester continued to yell “Schumer is the devil” even after police removed him from the Senate gallery.