Terry Jones Of ‘Monty Python’ Dead At 77 Years Old

Actor Terry Jones has died after suffering from dementia. He was 77 years old at the time of his death.

The actor and director died Monday from a form of dementia known as FTD, according to a report published by the BBC.

“We have all lost a kind, funny, warm, creative and truly loving man,” Jones’ family said in a statement.

Fellow “Monty Python” actor John Cleese shared a tribute to Jones on his personal Twitter account Wednesday.

“It feels strange that a man of so many talents and such endless enthusiasm, should have faded so gently away,” Cleese tweeted. “Of his many achievements, for me the greatest gift he gave us all was his direction of ‘Life of Brian’. Perfection.”

His colleague Michael Palin called Jones on of the “funniest writer-performers.” (RELATED: Neil Innes, ‘Monty Python’ Songwriter, Dead At 75 Years Old)

“Terry was one of my closest, most valued friends,” he said. “He was kind, generous, supportive and passionate about living life to the full.”

“He was far more than one of the funniest writer-performers of his generation, he was the complete Renaissance comedian – writer, director, presenter, historian, brilliant children’s author, and the warmest, most wonderful company you could wish to have,” Palin added.