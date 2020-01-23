Soros Takes A Page Out Of Liz Warren’s Playbook, Says Facebook And Trump Are Conspiring To Win Reelection

Billionaire financier George Soros floated the possibility Thursday that President Donald Trump and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg are conspiring to get the president reelected.

The tech titan has the ability to allow misinformation to spread widely on the platform, Soros said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. He did not provide evidence supporting his theory — Soros is not the only one to make such a claim.

“I think there is a kind of informal mutual assistance operation or agreement developing between Trump and Facebook,” Soros said.

He compared Facebook in 2018 to a company that addicts its users to the type of technology that promotes misinformation.

“Facebook will work together to re-elect Trump, and Trump will work to protect Facebook so that this situation cannot be changed and it makes me very concerned about the outcome for 2020,” Soros added. (RELATED: Soros Group Has Given $1.5 Million To Organization Closely Linked To Fusion GPS)

Warren made a similar claim in October 2019, telling her Twitter followers that Trump and Facebook are brainstorming ways to thwart the will of the people. The Massachusetts Democrat is running for president in 2020.

“Facebook has incredible power to affect elections and our national debate. Mark Zuckerberg is telling employees that he views a Warren administration as an ‘existential’ threat to Facebook,” Warren wrote. “The public deserves to know how Facebook intends to use their influence in this election.”

She added: “Trump and Zuckerberg met at the White House two weeks ago. What did they talk about?”

Warren was referring to reports showing that Trump and Zuckerberg met Sept. 20, 2019, at the Oval Office. The president says Facebook and other big tech companies are discriminating against conservatives online.

Facebook has not responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.