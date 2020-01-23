George Soros Rips Into ‘Con Man’ Trump, But Praises His Political Instincts

Billionaire political donor George Soros attacked President Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum Thursday, but did praise Trump’s political savvy on impeachment.

Soros called Trump a “con man and a narcissist, who wants the world to revolve around him,” CNBC reports.

The billionaire also reportedly said that when Trump became president, his “narcissism” became a “malignant disease.”

However, Soros also said that Trump’s political instincts is making the Democrats’ removal effort “extremely difficult.”

“He has an instinct of how they are going to respond to his actions,” he said, “this makes the tasks of the Democrats who impeached him extremely difficult.”

Finally, he said that the 2020 election would determine the “fate of the world.”

Soros has spent large sums of money trying to influence politics in the United States, donating to a number of progressive causes. (RELATED: George Soros-Linked Money Used To Promote BDS Movement Against Israel)

“Everything that could go wrong, has gone wrong,” Soros said in a 2018 interview. He also said that Trump’s 2016 election win surprised him, saying that he was living in a “bubble.”