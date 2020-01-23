Meghan McCain Slams Schiff’s Opening Statement As ‘Performance Art’

Meghan McCain took aim at House Impeachment Manager Adam Schiff on Thursday’s “The View,” calling his opening statement in the Senate impeachment trial “performance art.”

McCain fired back after cohosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Whoopi Goldberg argued that Schiff had laid out a very compelling case.

“I think as usual I always feel like I live on a different planet than everyone that works on this show,” McCain began with a laugh, adding, “Because when I saw Adam Schiff I actually thought that he seemed very performative and that he’s clearly trying to —” (RELATED: ‘I Was Laughing My A** Off’: Meghan McCain Mocks ‘Garbage’ NYT For Double Endorsement)

“Clearly what?” Behar interrupted.

“Performative,” McCain repeated, going on to note that Schiff had eventually bored even members of his own party. “At the end of his speech Cory Booker, Joe Manchin, Tim Scott, and Ben Sasse were all walking around in the chamber because they were bored or wanted to leave, and I think there’s just a huge disconnect in the way liberals view this and the way conservatives view this.

“This isn’t making a big impact on me one way or the other and I always do this metaphor wrong. The cast is die or the die is cast. And I don’t think this is going to make that much difference,” McCain concluded, making the point that everyone had probably already decided how they felt about the case and how they would vote. “I think if you’re a liberal you think what you guys think and if you’re a conservative like me you think it’s performance art.”

Multiple media personalities shared the opinions of McCain’s cohosts, calling Schiff’s speech brilliant and well done.