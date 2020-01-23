Mike Bloomberg Taunts Trump: ‘Obsessed Much?’

Billionaire Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg taunted President Donald Trump in a tweet Thursday, accusing him of being “obsessed” with him.

“Obsessed much? It shouldn’t be this easy to distract the President of the United States,” Bloomberg said, linking to a story about the Bloomberg campaign’s recent ad, which accused Trump of disrespecting the military.

Obsessed much? It shouldn’t be this easy to distract the President of the United States. https://t.co/rCSIBIKbkF https://t.co/LMgqvV9PAH — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) January 23, 2020

Fox News’ flagship program “Fox & Friends” aired the ad Thursday morning, which likely led to Trump ripping on the former New York City mayor on Twitter.

“Mini Mike Bloomberg is playing poker with his foolhardy and unsuspecting Democrat rivals. He says that if he loses (he really means when!) in the primaries, he will spend money helping whoever the Democrat nominee is. By doing this, he figures, they won’t hit him as hard…during his hopeless “presidential” campaign,” Trump said. (RELATED: ‘Mini Mike’: Trump Has A New Nickname For Mike Bloomberg)

“They will remain silent! The fact is, when Mini losses, he will be spending very little of his money on these ‘clowns’ because he will consider himself to be the biggest clown of them all – and he will be right!”

….during his hopeless “presidential” campaign. They will remain silent! The fact is, when Mini losses, he will be spending very little of his money on these “clowns” because he will consider himself to be the biggest clown of them all – and he will be right! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2020

Bloomberg joined the race in November 2019 and has been slowly gaining in the polls, despite some attacks on him from the left-wing of the Democratic Party over his past positions on issues like Stop & Frisk in New York City.