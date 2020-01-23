‘Mitch McConnell, I Own You!’: Joy Behar Rips Into Senate Trial Over Lack Of Witnesses

Joy Behar launched a tirade Thursday against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, demanding that he allow witnesses in the Senate’s impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

“Mitch McConnell, I own you!” Behar shouted during the opening segment of ABC’s “The View,” saying that the way the trial had played out so far had made her sick. (RELATED: Joy Behar Blames Trump For Racial Division, Cites Two Fake Stories To Prove Her Point)

WATCH:

Whoopi Goldberg began the segment by asking whether House Impeachment Manager Adam Schiff had moved the needle with regard to getting witnesses to testify before the Senate. “Will the Senate Republicans worry that not allowing witnesses makes it look like they might have something to hide?” she asked. “Does it force their hand now? He laid it out pretty succinctly.”

Joy Behar jumped in to attack Senate Republicans — and McConnell in particular — beginning with a throwback to the American soldiers who stormed the beaches in Normandy.

“All I could think of was how do we look across the globe, the country that liberated Europe, men scaling the walls of Normandy to save Democracy, that same country is now withholding information in a Democratic trial, in a trial against the country, against this president,” she said, shaking her head.

“I mean, it’s just appalling,” she continued. “It sickens me. I woke up this morning, I was so in a rage about what they are doing and how they are not allowing information, information — we pay your bills. We are — Mitch McConnell, I own you! You work for me!”

The audience cheered as Behar continued to shake her head. “I mean, it’s infuriating,” she said.