Legendary Anchor Jim Lehrer Dead At 85

Legendary PBS newsman and anchor Jim Lehrer died in his sleep on Thursday at the age of 85, the organization shared following his death.

“With heavy hearts we report the death of PBS NewsHour co-founder Jim Lehrer at age 85,” a tweet read from PBSNewsHour, along with a photo of the longtime anchor hard at work. The post was noted by Fox News. (RELATED: Legendary Comic Don Rickles Died At Age 90)

“A giant in journalism, his tenacity and dedication to simply delivering the news remain the core of our work,” the statement went on. (RELATED: Hollywood Reacts To Death Of Legendary Actress Doris Day)

With heavy hearts we report the death of PBS NewsHour co-founder Jim Lehrer at age 85. A giant in journalism, his tenacity and dedication to simply delivering the news remain the core of our work. https://t.co/UlFKURhOcL — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) January 23, 2020

Leher, who made a name for himself when he was covering the 1973 Senate Watergate hearings, started the NewsHour with another giant in journalism, Robert MacNeil in 1975. Jim retired from the organization’s flagship news program in 2011, after 36 years after anchoring the show.

During his career, he also moderated 12 presidential debates, more than any other person in U.S. History. He has also received numerous accolades for his work, including being inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1999.

Shortly after news broke about his death, journalist and friends reacted with tributes to the anchor on social media.

“In this age of bitterly partisan journalism, Jim Lehrer was an exemplar of fair, measured, objective reporting. He will be missed,” Katie Couric tweeted.

In this age of bitterly partisan journalism, Jim Lehrer was an exemplar of fair, measured, objective reporting. He will be missed. — Katie Couric https://t.co/3gZPNhJtNc — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) January 23, 2020

“Tonight we spend most of the ⁦@NewsHour⁩ remembering and paying tribute to our co-founder, a giant of American journalism and beloved friend to so many, Jim Lehrer,” Judy Woodruff wrote.

Tonight we spend most of the ⁦@NewsHour⁩ remembering and paying tribute to our co-founder, a giant of American journalism and beloved friend to so many, Jim Lehrer pic.twitter.com/uGFPPapqss — Judy Woodruff (@JudyWoodruff) January 23, 2020

This guys was and remains one of the great heroes of my life. He taught generations of us how to do journalism with honor. https://t.co/Y2jU4YuELT — David Brooks (@nytdavidbrooks) January 23, 2020

Commission on Presidential Debates: Jim Lehrer was a pioneer in the general election debates. As moderator of 12 CPD debates, he introduced new formats that significantly enhanced the educational value of these historic forums. https://t.co/3gZPNhJtNc — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) January 23, 2020

Driving home after covering the Watergate hearings, Robert MacNeil says Jim Lehrer would turn to him: “can you believe we get paid to do this?” Two men who delighted in the work & privilege of journalism in our democracy. #ripjimlehrer Watch more reflections @newshour tonight — Sara Just (@sarajust) January 23, 2020

Statement from Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter on the Passing of Jim Lehrer “Rosalynn and I are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Jim Lehrer. America is fortunate to have had the benefit of his substantive, insightful reporting for so many years.

1/ — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) January 23, 2020

Jim Lehrer’s contribution to great reporting and the ethics of modern journalism is monumental. Not incidentally, he was also a wonderful raconteur, warm friend, and mentor for hundreds in our profession. Thanks, Jim. C. — Carl Bernstein (@carlbernstein) January 23, 2020

Jim Lehrer, a friend and mentor to many, has died. What a life. What a journalist. A sad day but his legacy and example will carry on. I will miss him, particularly the love of country and politics he brought to everything he did. https://t.co/CGFHR8fGtZ — Robert Costa (@costareports) January 23, 2020

He is survived by his wife Kate, daughters Jamie, Lucy and Amanda, and six grandchildren.