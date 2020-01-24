Exclusive: Mike Pence’s Daughter, Charlotte Pence Explains Why Being Pro-Life Is Pro-Woman

Charlotte Pence Bond, author and the daughter of Vice President Mike Pence sat down with the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill for a wide-ranging interview on her views of the pro-life movement.

Bond explained to the Caller why she’s a supporter of the pro-life movement and why she believes being pro-life is actually pro-woman. (RELATED: Trump Becomes First President To Attend March For Life: ‘Every Person Is Worth Protecting’)

“The pro-choice movement isn’t pro-women, I think it’s ultimately sending a message of defeat, I think it’s giving women a choice, but really they’re not given a choice, they’re told what to do,” said Bond.

She also gave reaction to President Donald Trump speaking at the March For Life rally in Washington D.C. on Friday.

WATCH:

