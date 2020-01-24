‘Ready To Move On’: David Axelrod Says Focus Group Of Democrats Didn’t Care About Impeachment

CNN analyst David Axelrod lamented Friday that voters don’t seem to care about the Trump impeachment trial, citing a tepid response he received on the topic in a focus group with Democrats.

“I was in a focus group this morning for the Institute of Politics at the University of Chicago with Chicago Democratic voters and it was chilling to hear them talk about this because impeachment didn’t even come up,” Axelrod, the chief strategist for former President Barack Obama’s presidential campaigns, told CNN’s Erin Burnett.

“No one volunteered it for 80 minutes into the focus group. And you know, we’re right in the middle of the trial,” he said, adding:

“When it came up, they said, ‘You know, it’s terrible what he did. The case has been proven. But we know how it’s going to turn out so, we’re not really that interested. We’re ready to move on.'” (RELATED: Jerry Nadler Accuses Trump Of Being A ‘Dictator’)

WATCH:

Friday marked the third day of opening arguments at the impeachment trial. House Democrats led by California Rep. Adam Schiff have laid out the case for removing President Donald Trump from office on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of justice over his actions toward Ukraine.

Ratings for the trial have fallen short of what news networks and Democrats likely hoped. Viewership reportedly fell about 20% between the first and second day of the trial.

