RNC’s Liz Harrington On Impeachment Trial And GOP’s 2020 Strategy

On the Friday interview edition of the Daily Daily Caller Podcast we sit down with Republican National Committee national spokeswoman Liz Harrington to discuss the impeachment trial and the GOP’s 2020 election strategy.
Listen to the show:
Watch the Liz Harrington interview:
(RELATED: White House Impeachment Adviser Reveals What He Thinks Every Time He Sees ‘Liar’ Adam Schiff On TV)
(RELATED: RNC Names Former Free Beacon Writer Elizabeth Harrington As New National Spokesperson)
(RELATED: HARRINGTON: Veering To The Left, Biden Is No Longer ‘Middle Of The Road’ On Abortion)
Today’s podcast is sponsored by CBD Oil from Ancient Life Oil, your source of the best organic CBD oil available. Check out their website! Use promo code “Derek” to receive 10% off your entire order.
Please help spread the word about the Daily Daily Caller Podcast. Please take a minute to rate and review on iTunes, share on social media and be sure to subscribe so you never miss an episode:
SUBSCRIBE TO THE DAILY DAILY CALLER PODCAST ON ITUNES
SUBSCRIBE TO THE DAILY CALLER ON SOUNDCLOUD
SUBSCRIBE TO THE DAILY DAILY CALLER PODCAST ON STITCHER
The Daily Daily Caller Podcast is a daily look and mocking of the news from a conservative perspective. Hosted by Derek Hunter, it is available in audio form Monday-Friday and will have a video interview on Fridays.