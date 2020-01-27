EXCLUSIVE: Jim Jordan Explains Why John Bolton Shouldn’t Testify

Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan told the Daily Caller Monday that he still does not believe former National Security Adviser John Bolton should testify in the Senate’s impeachment trial against President Donald Trump after a New York Times report detailed an explosive new chapter in Bolton’s upcoming book.

The Times reported Sunday night that Bolton’s upcoming book will claim that Trump tied Ukrainian aid to investigations related to former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter. (RELATED: Jim Jordan Rips Democrats For Handling Of Trump Investigations)

“I don’t know. I hope not,” Jordan told the Caller when asked if Bolton will eventually testify. “My attitude is whatever, you know, someone told The New York Times what John Bolton’s draft manuscript supposedly says doesn’t change the fundamental facts of the case.”

Moderate Republican Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah and Susan Collins of Maine suggested Monday that they would vote to hear from Bolton and other witnesses. The rules of the senate trial require 51 votes to call witnesses.

“If they go down that road, you gotta go all the way down,” Jordan said. “If you’re gonna go down the witness road, you gotta have the whistleblower, you gotta have Hunter Biden.”

Jordan said that if the Senate does vote to call witnesses, he would most want to hear from the whistleblower.

“The one I would prefer is the whistleblower,” Jordan said. “The guy who started it all. He wrote the complaint that’s got all kinds of factual mistakes in it. That was the basis for launching this ridiculous thing.”