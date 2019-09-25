Adam Schiff Accuses Trump Of ‘Mafia-Like Shakedown’ Of Ukrainian President

Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff had harsh words for President Donald Trump Wednesday after a transcript was released of Trump’s discussion with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and frequent Trump nemesis said the transcript was worse than even he had imagined, and accused the president of a “Mafia-Like Shakedown” of Zelensky. (RELATED: Adam Schiff Wants To Change Federal Election Laws After Trump Comments)

“More damning than I and others had imagined,” Schiff said. “It is shocking on one level that the White House would release these notes and felt that somehow this would help the president’s case or cause, because what those notes reflect is a classic mafia-like shakedown of a foreign leader.”

Schiff added that Ukraine is “desperate” for American support due to occupation of parts of the country by Russian forces. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Claims Colin Kaepernick Criticism Was Orchestrated By Russian Bots)

“They reflect a Ukrainian president who was desperate for U.S. Support, for military support, to help that country in a hot war with Putin’s Russia, a country that is still occupied by irregular Russian forces,” Schiff said.

WATCH:

Schiff concluded his remarks by hammering home his comparisons between the president and a mafia boss.

“This is how a mafia boss talks,” Schiff said. “I have a favor to ask you. And what is that favor? To investigate his political rival, to investigate the Bidens.”

House Democrats officially launched an impeachment inquiry against Trump Tuesday after months of build-up and speculation.