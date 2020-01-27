Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler Goes Off On Romney For Being Open To Witnesses, Says He ‘Wants To Appease The Left’

Georgia Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler took to Twitter on Monday to criticize Utah Republican Senator Mitt Romney’s recent comments on the impeachment trial in which he expressed that he’s open to calling Bolton to testify in front of the Senate.

Loeffler sounded off on Romney, saying that he “wants to appease the left by calling witnesses,” while adding,”The circus is over. It’s time to move on!”

After 2 weeks, it’s clear that Democrats have no case for impeachment. Sadly, my colleague @SenatorRomney wants to appease the left by calling witnesses who will slander the @realDonaldTrump during their 15 minutes of fame. The circus is over. It’s time to move on! #gapol — Senator Kelly Loeffler (@SenatorLoeffler) January 27, 2020

Romney was also joined by Susan Collins, a moderate Republican Senator from Maine who said, “The reports about John Bolton’s book strengthen the case for witnesses and have prompted a number of conversations among my colleagues,” Collins said. (RELATED: 2 GOP Senators Say John Bolton Revelations Strengthen Case For Impeachment Witnesses)

Loeffler, previously a financial executive, was chosen by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp after months of review. She pledged to enter office with a staunchly conservative platform.