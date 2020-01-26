Jerry Nadler Will Miss Part Of Impeachment Trial While His Wife Begins Cancer Treatment

House impeachment manager Jerry Nadler announced Sunday that he would miss part of President Donald Trump’s Senate trial as his wife begins treatment for pancreatic cancer.

Nadler shared a public statement on Twitter.

Read my statement on missing part of the Senate Impeachment Trial on Monday because of a family health matter: pic.twitter.com/fis3vkZrid — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) January 26, 2020

In his full statement, Nadler explained that his wife had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in December and would be meeting with doctors Monday to discuss the best course of action moving forward. He planned to miss part of Monday’s trial proceedings in order to be with her. (RELATED: CNN Panel Agrees: Trump Defense Team Was Right To Keep It Short)

In December, following the House Judiciary Committee markup of the Articles of Impeachment against Donald J. Trump, my wife was admitted to the hospital where she was diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer. She has undergone surgery and is taking further steps to address the spread of the cancer. On Monday, I will be in New York with her to meet with doctors, determine a path forward, and begin her treatment. I am sorry to miss some of the Senate Impeachment Trial, which is of critical importance to our democracy. I plan to return to Washington last Monday and appreciate the support of my colleagues and staff as I take this time to be with my wife and begin the long fight against her cancer.

Nadler had previously missed a Judiciary Committee hearing in mid-December — also reportedly to be with his ailing wife — but the hearing went on as scheduled with Democratic Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin at the helm in Nadler’s place.