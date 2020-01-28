Betting Odds Upset: Bernie Blows Past Biden, Bloomberg In Third

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has blown past former Vice President Joe Biden, taking a commanding lead in RealClearPolitics’ Betting Odds Average.

Sanders, who just 17 days ago trailed Biden by nearly ten points, now leads the former vice president by just under four points. Sanders’ betting odds are figured at 38.1 with Biden’s 3.4 points behind at 34.7. That’s almost the inverse of their positions on January 10, when Biden came in at 36.1 to Sanders’ 26.7. (RELATED: Bloomberg Passes Buttigieg In RCP Betting Odds, Could Blow Past Warren Next)

Another upset, which RCP’s Tom Bevan predicted over two weeks earlier, came from billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Bloomberg jumped from 12.1 to 13.8, leapfrogging past Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren — who dropped from 13.8 to 8.7.

.@MikeBloomberg has now passed Buttigieg for 4th place in the RCP Betting Odds Average. If the upward trend continues, he’ll soon be moving into 3rd place ahead of Warren. pic.twitter.com/Ge83wroLE5 — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) January 10, 2020

Indiana’s Mayor Pete Buttigieg kept his fifth place position but dropped from 11.9 to 6. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who has repeatedly claimed that she will not run for president in 2020, ranked sixth with 4.2 points.