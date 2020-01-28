Democrats Who Want To Stop Bernie Are Worried That He Could Be Their Party’s Trump

Some Democratic strategists are worried the party has ignored independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’s potential to take the party’s presidential nomination.

They’re even comparing him to President Donald Trump, saying the democratic socialist senator could surprise the party establishment who don’t take him seriously, just like Trump stormed ahead despite being dismissed by party bosses, Politico reports.

With Biden stumbling and Warren losing support, Sanders has charged to the front of the Democratic presidential nomination pack as the candidates prepare for the results of the vital Iowa Caucuses.

“The Republican money people were laughing at Trump when he came down the escalator and they kept laughing at him for way too long, until ‘holy crap’ he’s winning primaries,” Matt Bennett, co-founder of Third Way told Politico. (RELATED: Would ‘Medicare For All’ Have Been There For Bernie?)

But Bennett isn’t just talking about regrets. He wants to stop Sanders with an systematic campaign. “What I fear is one will emerge too late, as what happened with Trump.”