HIGHLIGHTS: Iowa Beats Wisconsin 68-62, Badgers Fall To 12-9

The Wisconsin Badgers lost a tough one to Iowa 68-62 late Monday night.

Heading into Monday night, I said this would be a very tough game on the road. The Hawkeyes are a tough team, and Iowa City is never an easy place to play.

Without Kobe King playing for unknown reasons, the Badgers actually looked impressive in the first half. It looked like we had Iowa’s number.

Unfortunately, that energy couldn’t be maintained in the second half, despite leading by double digits at times.

The Hawkeyes just proved to be too much as we let the lead slip away in the final moments of the game.

I’m not going to lie to any of you. This one stings really bad. This was a very winnable game against a very good Iowa team.

Getting a win over the Hawkeyes on the road would have been great for our resume. It would be the perfect kind of boost heading into February.

Instead, we let it all slip away and we’re now 12-9. With only a handful of games left, the margin for error is officially gone.

Unfortunately, with Michigan State on the horizon, things aren’t going to get easier from here.

Let’s hope Greg Gard has the guys ready to go Saturday. Wisconsin needs a win like I need air in my lungs.