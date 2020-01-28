‘How’s Shep Smith Doing?’ — Trump Unloads On Fox News For Interviewing Dems On Impeachment

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday to criticize Fox News, calling the network “pathetic” for interviewing “Democrats like Chris Van Hollen, the no name Senator from Maryland” on the impeachment issue.

“So, what the hell has happened to Fox News?” he continued. Trump then shifted gears to attack Fox News Anchor Chris Wallace, as well as former Fox Anchor Shephard Smith. (RELATED: Fox News’ Bill Hemmer Crushes Shephard Smith’s Ratings In Debut)

…..So, what the hell has happened to @FoxNews. Only I know! Chris Wallace and others should be on Fake News CNN or MSDNC. How’s Shep Smith doing? Watch, this will be the beginning of the end for Fox, just like the other two which are dying in the ratings. Social Media is great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2020

The president also added that he believes “This will be the beginning of the end for Fox.”(RELATED: Fox News’ Chris Wallace Gets Heated With Katie Pavlich: ‘Get Your Facts Straight!’)

In mid-December, he issued multiple tweets lambasting the network.

Hard to believe that @FoxNews will be interviewing sleazebag & totally discredited former FBI Director James Comey, & also corrupt politician Adam “Shifty” Schiff. Fox is trying sooo hard to be politically correct, and yet they were totally shut out from the failed Dem debates! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2019

Both Commiecast MSNBC & Fake News CNN are watching their Ratings TANK. Fredo on CNN is dying. Don’t know why @FoxNews wants to be more like them? They’ll all die together as other outlets take their place. Only pro Trump Fox shows do well. Rest are nothing. How’s Shep doing? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2019

POTUS asserted that Fox was trying too hard to be politically correct. Another tweet later that day said Fox would die in ratings along with MSNBC and “Fake News CNN.”