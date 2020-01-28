Media

‘How’s Shep Smith Doing?’ — Trump Unloads On Fox News For Interviewing Dems On Impeachment

President Trump Addresses US Mayors On Transforming American Communities

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday to criticize Fox News, calling the network “pathetic” for interviewing  “Democrats like Chris Van Hollen, the no name Senator from Maryland” on the impeachment issue.

“So, what the hell has happened to Fox News?” he continued. Trump then shifted gears to attack Fox News Anchor Chris Wallace, as well as former Fox Anchor Shephard Smith. (RELATED: Fox News’ Bill Hemmer Crushes Shephard Smith’s Ratings In Debut)

The president also added that he believes “This will be the beginning of the end for Fox.”(RELATED: Fox News’ Chris Wallace Gets Heated With Katie Pavlich: ‘Get Your Facts Straight!’)

In mid-December, he issued multiple tweets lambasting the network.

POTUS asserted that Fox was trying too hard to be politically correct. Another tweet later that day said Fox would die in ratings along with MSNBC and “Fake News CNN.”