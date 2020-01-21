Fox News’ Bill Hemmer Crushes Shepard Smith’s Ratings In Debut

Fox News’ anchor Bill Hemmer significantly outpaced predecessor Shepard Smith in his debut Monday as the host of “Bill Hemmer Reports.”

Hemmer’s show raked in 1.8 million viewers in the 3 P.M. E.T. time slot, including 269,000 viewers in the crucial age 25-54 demographic. This was a 37% increase in total viewers from Smith’s final year, where the long-time Fox News host averaged just under 1.3 million viewers, including 201,000 in the age 25-54 demographic. (RELATED: Fox News Tops CNN, MSNBC In Impeachment Ratings)

Smith had been with the network since its inception in 1996, but stepped down from his role last October. Throughout his final years at Fox News, Smith faced intense criticism from President Donald Trump and the network’s conservative viewers.

Hemmer’s debut on the show included interviews with Democratic Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen, and campaign managers for both Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg. Hemmer promised in his debut that he will be “fair.”

“I am very happy to start this next chapter with you at home. We won’t solve the world’s issues in an hour, but over time, we will understand them better,” Hemmer said Monday.

Hemmer has been with Fox News since 2005, and previously served as a co-host on the network’s morning show, “America’s Newsroom.”