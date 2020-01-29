Rudy Giuliani Strikes Out At John Bolton: ‘He’s A Backstabber’

Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to President Donald Trump, called former National Security Advisor John Bolton “a backstabber” in a “CBS This Morning” interview broadcast Wednesday.

“The only conclusion I can come to and it is a harsh one and I feel very bad about it: he’s a backstabber.”

The former mayor of New York City is angry that Bolton is seemingly undermining Trump and potentially negatively affecting the outcome of his Senate impeachment trial, with comments reportedly being leaked from the draft of his upcoming book. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Jim Jordan Explains Why John Bolton Shouldn’t Testify)

Giuliani also told CBS News that Bolton in no way discouraged him from doing his investigative work in Ukraine, that allegedly involved ferreting out potential witnesses to the activities of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

“He never said to me I got a problem what you’re doing in Ukraine. Never once. Never winked. Never sent me a little note. Classic backstabber … I find his testimony about the president pretty close to incredible.”

Hunter Biden has been scrutinized for his seat on the board of directors of a Ukrainian gas company, Burisma. He has said he has “no regrets” for fulfilling that role, even though he had no experience in the energy sector and had the job while his father wielded huge influence as then-President Barack Obama’s point man in Ukraine. Trump lawyer Pam Bondi spoke at length on Monday night about how much Hunter Biden was paid for work that has never been defined.

Giuliani told the outlet that “John Bolton should not testify if the president feels it’s executive privileged material.” (RELATED: Sen. Graham Says Investigating Hunter Biden ‘Doesn’t Make Me A Russian Agent’)

When asked if he had any conversations with the president about linking military aid to Ukraine with an investigation of the Bidens, Giuliani responded, “Never ever discussed military aid with the president with regard to Ukraine.”

The president’s lawyer, who has been somewhat dismissed by Trump’s legal team as unimportant to the impeachment issue, says he remains in touch with Trump and is still the president’s lawyer.