Scarlett Johansson And Taron Egerton In Talks For ‘Little Shop Of Horrors’ Remake

Scarlett Johansson and Taron Egerton are reportedly in talks for the lead roles in the upcoming rendition of the off-broadway hit, “Little Shop of Horrors.”

The 35-year-old “Lost in Translation” star is reportedly up for the lead female role of Audrey with the 30-year-old Egerton reportedly being cast for the male role as plant lover Seymour Krelborn, according to Full Circle Cinema. The article was noted by The Daily Mail in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Scarlett Johansson Under Fire For Plans To Play Trans Man In Upcoming Movie)

Billy Porter is reportedly a favorite to play the voice of the deadly Venus flytrap Audrey II. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Scarlett Johansson’s Best Red Carpet Moments [SLIDESHOW])

In 1986, Rick Moranis famously played Seymour in the film adaptation of the 196o’s comedy. The show was lead by an all-star cast that included the likes of John Candy, Steve Martin and Bill Murray. It is truly a classic. If you have never seen it, I highly recommend you check it out.

“A nerdy florist finds his chance for success and romance with the help of a giant man-eating plant who demands to be fed,” a description about this cult classic read on IMDb.

“The Kingsman” star recently received a Golden Globe award for his role in “Rocketman” about Elton John.

The “Black Widow” actress has also been on a winning roll lately as she’s up for a supporting award for “Jojo Rabbit” as well as a leading award for her part in “Marriage Story” with Adam Driver.