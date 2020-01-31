Two Signs That Elizabeth Warren’s Campaign Could Be Down For The Count

It’s nearly official. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s 2020 presidential campaign is clearly struggling.

After launching a prior salvo at Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders earlier in January, Warren shot for the moon by saying she’d employ a transgender child to approve education policy. Daily Caller deputy editor Arthur Bloom and Christian Datoc sat down Friday to guess what Iowa could mean for the future of Team Warren.

