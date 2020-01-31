Greg Olsen And Cam Newton Have Emotional Farewell Dinner

Hours after Greg Olsen and the Carolina Panthers agreed to mutually part ways, TMZ spotted him and Panthers quarterback Cam Newton having dinner.

Newton then delivered a heartfelt, and somewhat drunken, tribute to his teammate of eight years. (RELATED: Greg Olsen And The Panthers Mutually Agree To Part Ways After 9 Seasons)

“I respect Patrick Mahomes and I respect Travis Kelce,” Newton said, “I respect Dak Prescott and I respect Jason Witten. I respect Carson Wentz and Mr. Ertz. I respect everything. But, me and this dude right here, man.”



Newton continued to say that Olsen was one of the best tight ends ever and “The first tight end ever to have back to back to back 3,000 yards.” He meant that Olsen is the first tight end to have three seasons with 1,000 receiving yards. “Hey, I could cry right now man,” said Newton.

Olsen and Newton celebrated at Prime 112, a restaurant in Miami. “We had more glasses of Prisoner [red wine] than anybody in the history of Prime 112!” Olsen said.

When asked about his future after leaving the Panthers, Olsen said “We’ll see what’s up.”