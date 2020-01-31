Greg Olsen And The Panthers Mutually Agree To Part Ways After 9 Seasons

Greg Olsen’s days with the Carolina Panthers have come to an end.

The team and Olsen both announced late Thursday afternoon that they were "mutually" agreeing to go their separate ways after nine incredible productive seasons.

You can read Olsen’s statement and see a thank you from the team below.

It’s truly the end of an era in Carolina. Greg Olsen is one of the best tight ends in all of football, and he’s stuck with the Panthers through thick and thin.

He’s a class act guy, he’s insanely talented and he brought some incredible leadership to the locker room for Carolina.

It’s hard to find guys like him anymore. They just don’t show up out of thin air.

The good news for Olsen is that he’ll have plenty of options on the table. If he still wants to play football, then there will absolutely be teams that will scoop him up.

If he’s done taking shots on the field, then the broadcast booth is waiting for him.

Either way, Olsen is going to be in a great position going forward.