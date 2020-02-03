‘We Used To Be Great Friends’: Jill Biden Turns On Lindsey Graham Over ‘Hurtful’ Comments

Jill Biden, wife of former Vice President Joe Biden, turned on Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham on Monday over his “hurtful” comments, adding that they are no longer friends with him.

Biden spoke on CNN’s “New Day With Chris Cuomo and Alisyn Camerota” Monday. She was asked about Graham’s stance on impeachment and his remarks that her son Hunter Biden should testify before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

“I don’t know what happened to Lindsey. We used to be great friends … And now he’s changed,” Biden said. “You know, it’s hard when you consider somebody a friend and then they’ve said so many things, so many negative things. That’s been a little hurtful.”

“This is all about Donald Trump. This is not about Hunter Biden.”

Graham told Fox News Feb. 2 that Hunter’s activities in Ukraine should be investigated by the Foreign Relations Committee. Biden said Monday that her son “has done nothing wrong” and that Trump is the one at fault after Graham’s comments were brought up.

"Hunter has done nothing wrong. Why would Hunter be called? Donald Trump should be before that committee," Biden said, laughing at Graham's comments regarding Hunter.