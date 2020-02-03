Liberal Activists On Twitter Celebrate Rush Limbaugh’s Cancer Diagnosis

It did not take long for liberal activists on twitter to celebrate after the announcement surfaced that conservative radio host, Rush Limbaugh, was diagnosed with “advanced lung cancer.” Within the minutes following Monday’s announcement, people were tweeting sarcastic, self-serving, and downright awful things regarding Limbaugh and his diagnosis.

Jon Tayler, former Sports Illustrated writer tweeted saying, “Rush Limbaugh is without a doubt one of the most hateful, awful people of the last century…. It’s only fitting that this cancer upon the world should be stricken by it.”

Others tweeted out celebratory gifs accompanied by, “I know we shouldn’t celebrate one’s misfortunes… but.” Another person tweeted the song “Life is Good,” accompanied by the news which broke on Monday afternoon. That tweet has since been deleted.

Seeing a lot of people celebrating the news about Rush Limbaugh. And I just want to say good. Carry on. — Freddie Campion (@FreddieCampion) February 3, 2020

Wishing Rush Limbaugh the same level of sympathy he displayed for Michael J. Fox. pic.twitter.com/1PBi8FFI3H — Victor LaValle (@victorlavalle) February 3, 2020

Despite those wishing ill will on the 69-year-old, there was also an outpouring amount of support on Monday afternoon. Politicians, media personalities, and long-time fans expressed their love, support, and prayers. Even Charlotte Clymer, an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump and a member of the communications team within the Human Rights Campaign, wrote in part, “No one should ever have to suffer from cancer. I can only hope Rush Limbaugh makes a speedy recovery.”

Limbaugh said he will be out this week as he receives treatment, but hopes to return on Thursday.