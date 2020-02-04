911 Calls Detail Just How Bad Weather Was Before Kobe Bryant Fatal Helicopter Crash

911 calls from the day Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crashed into a California mountainside have been released to the public.

The audio, which was obtained by ABC 7, confirmed the weather conditions on the morning of the flight.

Multiple calls were made to 911 after the helicopter crashed into a mountainside.

“I’m walking in the trail I could hear the plane, I think it was, in the clouds, but couldn’t see it,” one caller said, mistaking the helicopter for a plane. “Then we just heard a ‘boom’ and a dead sound and then I could see the flames.”

Another caller told ABC News that the visibility was like "jumping into a pool filled with milk, and opening your eyes."

“It went over my head. It’s thick in clouds. And then I heard a pop and it immediately stopped. If this guy doesn’t have night vision, I mean, he was, he’s completely IFR,” the caller told dispatchers at the time. IFR, which means instrument flight rules, indicated that the pilot was flying without visual reference.

The legendary basketball player, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were en route to the Mamba Academy for a basketball tournament when the helicopter suddenly crashed into the mountainside.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner deemed all nine deaths an accident on Jan. 29 in a press release. The cause of death for Bryant and the other passengers was listed as blunt trauma.