‘I Don’t Want Anybody Like That In The White House’: Iowa Caucus Voter Wants Vote Back After Learning Buttigieg Is Gay

An Iowa caucus voter appeared to freak out Monday after learning that former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, whom she had just signed her support for, is openly gay.

The video, posted on Twitter by filmmaker Annabel Park, appears to show Buttigieg’s caucus precinct captain Nikki van den Heever trying to reason with the woman. The unnamed woman had just signed a card supporting Buttigieg and demanded it to be retracted after learning he is gay.

“Are you saying that he has the same-sex partner? Pete?” the woman is seen asking. “Are you kidding? Then I don’t want anybody like that in the White House. So can I have my card back?”

WATCH:

#PeteButtigieg precinct captain in rural Iowa responds to a caucus-goer flipping out upon learning that he has a same-sex partner. It’s a masterclass in patience, persistence, and love. Bravo @nikkiheever #IowaCaucuses #cresco #howardcountyiowa pic.twitter.com/PhX7vRFh8X — Annabel Park (@annabelpark) February 4, 2020

Van den Heever calmly says she’s unsure if a card can be given back after a person signs it and adds that the two can “go ask.” She then tries to reason with the woman, pointing out that Buttigieg “is just a human being” and “that God doesn’t choose a political party.”

“Well he better read the Bible,” the woman replied. “Why does it say in the Bible that a man should marry a woman then?”

“How come this is never been brought out before?” (RELATED: Buttigieg Slams Hallmark For Removing Lesbian Ads: ‘Being “Family Friendly” Means Honoring Love’)

Buttigieg’s caucus precinct captain added that his marital status is common knowledge and said she teaches her son “that love is love and we’re all human beings.” The woman says that “it all just went down the toilet.”

It is not known if the woman, who was wearing stickers for both Buttigieg and Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, ended up getting her card back and rescinding her support. Buttigieg and his husband Chasten Buttigieg have been open about their same-sex marriage, appearing on the cover of Time magazine in May of 2019, Mediaite reported.