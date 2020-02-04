Iran Sentences Alleged CIA Spy To Death

A man was sentenced to death for spying for the CIA by Iran’s highest court on Tuesday, with state-run media accusing him of sharing details of the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program.

The Iranian spy, identified as Amir Rahimpour by judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili, will soon be executed, reported the Associated Press. Rahimpour “earned a lot of money” to pass on information on Iran’s nuclear program to the American intelligence operative, Esmaili said. He also claimed that two American spies had been sentenced to a total of 15 years each in an Iranian prison. The Americans remain unnamed. (RELATED: Trump Explains His Decision To Strike Iran’s Qasem Soleimani)

The Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), the Iranian state-run media, also reported that Rahimpour received money from the CIA for his findings. They made the following statement in an official report: