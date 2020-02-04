Twitter Announces It Will Start To Label Edited Photos and Videos

Twitter announced Tuesday that the company is implementing a label to any tweet that contains a manipulated photo or video.
We know that some Tweets include manipulated photos or videos that can cause people harm. Today we’re introducing a new rule and a label that will address this and give people more context around these Tweets pic.twitter.com/P1ThCsirZ4
— Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) February 4, 2020
The regulation includes a white label at the bottom of the tweet that reads “Manipulated media,” which can be expanded for more information from “reputable sources” on how the video was altered. This type of regulation will apply to GIFs and memes that contain doctored content.
“We’re making Twitter a safer place for conversations,” the video read.
“You may not deceptively share synthetic or manipulated media that are likely to cause harm,” Twitter Safety wrote in another tweet. “In addition, we may label Tweets containing synthetic and manipulated media to help people understand their authenticity and to provide context.”
Social media platforms have previously been under fire for not removing doctored content. In May of 2019, a manipulated video of Nancy Pelosi circulated Facebook where she appeared to be intoxicated and slurring her words at an event. Many public figures expressed their concern over the video not being removed, one tweet reading “If youtube can take down fake videos, Facebook can take down fake videos.” (RELATED: Liberals Pounce After Facebook Exec Explains Why Doctored Pelosi Video Is Staying Up)
The Twitter announcement received over 100,000 views in its first hour.
“A critical part of this change was developing this with input from the public, civil society groups, and academic experts,” Twitter Safety wrote. “We received 6,500+ responses on our approach, and will continue to make changes like this openly and in consultation with people around the world.”