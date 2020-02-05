‘Joy Rider’ Arrested After Trying To Drive Down Super Bowl Parade Route

An impaired driver decided to jump the barriers along the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade route, resulting in a car chase and arrest of two people.

Three hours before the scheduled start of the parade a car ran over the barriers and began driving along the parade route, according to the Associated Press. Clay County Sheriff’s deputies threw out Stop Sticks and pit maneuvered the car along the parade route before pinning the car in front of Union Station using several vehicles (RELATED: The 1995 NYC Veterans Day Parade Had $1.21 In The Bank. Then Donald Trump Stepped In)

My daughter had front row seats to the idiot on parade pic.twitter.com/hM6O1BVtQ5 — dave morgan (@davidmorgan124) February 5, 2020

NEW: The Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade began with a scare when a driver broke through a barrier, triggering a police chase on the route that ended with a PIT mover and officers arresting two; the driver is under investigation for impairment. https://t.co/RYcSxq6D16 pic.twitter.com/fBW6ebD90r — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) February 5, 2020



Video shows several police officers approaching the car with weapons drawn and took two people into custody, they are both unidentified at this time.



Mayor Quinton Lucas told WDAF-TV that the impaired driver was taking a “joy ride” and the act was not in any way related to terrorism, AP reported. “We have even more heroes to cheer today,” Lucas said in reference to the officers who stopped the driver.

Final leg of a car chase at the #Chiefs parade today in KC. Wild. pic.twitter.com/zEwiL55Rig — Bobby Trosset (@BobbyWBAL) February 5, 2020



Fans streamed in early for the Chiefs first championship victory in 50 years. They camped out and bundled up for a possible two or three inches of possible snow. The city is mostly shut down for the parade with businesses closing and hospitals even rescheduling major surgeries for other dates.

The city, learning from the insane Kansas City Royals championship in 2015, has beefed up its preparation for this year’s celebrations as well. The city added an extra cell tower, 400 buses for commuters, and 700 portable toilets for the event. Police Major Chip Huth said law enforcement from 19 surrounding agencies would help to provide security for the masses.