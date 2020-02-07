13 Chromebooks & Windows Laptops That Are Perfect For Any Budget

While laptops are a necessity for any business person on the go, that doesn’t necessarily mean you need to spend a fortune buying one. We’ve rounded up a variety of laptops on sale that are guaranteed to help you be your most productive self (and can keep you entertained during your downtime). We’ve separated our top picks by price, so there’s an option for you no matter what budget you’re on — check them out below.

Under $100

Samsung Chromebook 11.6″ 16GB (Refurbished)

Made for internet use, this pre-loved Samsung Chromebook 11.6″ 16GB (Refurbished) lets you effortlessly browse the web and starts up in seconds. Chromebooks are ultra-intuitive to use and designed for web-based tasks, letting you enjoy your favorite Chrome apps.

Find it here for $99.99.

HERO 9 Intel Atom 1 GB RAM 32 GB SSD Windows 10 2-in-1 Tablet

Get the ease of a tablet with the functionality of a laptop with this HERO 9 Intel Atom 1 GB RAM 32 GB SSD Windows 10 2-in-1 Tablet. Measuring only 8.9 inches, it’s a compact device that comes pre-installed with Mobile MS Office, lets you easily connect to the internet and more.

Find it here for $99.99.

Dell Chromebook 11-3120 2.16GHz Intel Celeron 16GB SSD – Black (Refurbished)

Boasting a 2.16 GHz Intel N2840 processor, 4GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, this Dell Chromebook offers up near-instantaneous performance and powerful capabilities. It also features Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0 wireless connectivity so you can work on your presentations and documents on the go.

Find it here for $84.99.

Lenovo N21 11″ Chromebook 2.1GHz, 4GB RAM, 16GB Drive (Refurbished)

This pre-owned Chromebook offers a new take on the classic webcam, featuring a 180-degree rotating camera that lets you capture pictures from multiple angles. Plus, it sports a powerful built-in battery that’s designed to last for hours on end, making this Chromebook ideal for working, gaming or just browsing the web.

Find it here for $89.99.

Lenovo N22 11.6″ Chromebook 16GB – Black (Certified Refurbished)

With a massive 14 hours of battery life, you can use this pre-owned Lenovo N22 11.6″ Chromebook 16GB for everything from working on long projects to watching movies. Plus, the keyboard is conveniently water-resistant, so if you accidentally splash some water onto your Chromebook it’s not a problem.

Find it here for $99.99.

Dell Chromebook 11 Intel Celeron 2955U 1.40 GHz 16GB – Black (Refurbished)

Built with layers of security to keep your laptop safe from viruses and malware, this pre-loved Dell Chromebook is easy to carry around during your work commute. And with the generous 11.6 inch screen size, it’s easy to stream your favorite content.

Find it here for $99.

Under $200

Dell Chromebook 11 11.6″ 16GB – Grey (Certified Refurbished)

This durable Dell Chromebook 11 is built to the U.S. Military Standard and is tested for durability, pressure, temperature, humidity, shock and vibration.

Find it here for $104.99.

Thomson NEO14C-4BK32F 1.1GHz Intel Celeron 32GB SSD Windows 10 Laptop

This powerful Thomson Laptop boasts the new Windows 10 OS and an Intel® Celeron processor, along with the 4GB of RAM that lets you do more for up to eight hours on a single charge. It also includes an expansion slot so you can easily upgrade your storage up to more than 1TB.

Find it here for $199.99.

Dell 5190 Touchscreen Chromebook Intel Celeron N3450 32GB (Refurbished)

Ideal for both school and work, this Dell 5190 Touchscreen Chromebook sports an EMR active pen for more interactive creation. Plus, the 42Whr battery lasts up to ten hours for all-day use.

Find it here for $199.99.

Thomson NEOX 13 1.1GHz Intel Celeron 32GB SSD Windows 10 Laptop

This Thomson NEOX Windows 10 Laptop includes a display that shows images in crisp, clear color that’s perfect for reading texts, browsing through photos or watching a movie. It also features USB 3.0 ports, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth — plus, an easily accessible SSD disk door to expand storage.

Find it here for $199.99.

Thomson NEO 14 1.1GHz Intel Atom 32GB SSD Windows 10 Laptop

Access your favorite apps and files at your fingertips with this Thomson NEO Laptop. It delivers excellent PC performance and consumes little energy with an Intel® ATOM processor and 2GB RAM.

Find it here for $169.

Under $300

Thomson NEO360X 13 Intel Celeron 32GB Windows 10 Touchscreen Laptop

Perfect for everyday use, this Thomson NEO360X Touchscreen Laptop features 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage (expandable via SSD slot) and Windows 10 Mode S. It also features four operating modes: notebook, desk, tablet, and tent, so you have unlimited ergonomic options to use it with.

Find it here for $229.99.

Acer Touchscreen 11′ Chromebook 16GB (Certified Refurbished)

This pre-owned Acer Touchscreen 11′ Chromebook 16GB is in near mint condition and features a 1.6 GHz processor, 4GB RAM, and 6GB Flash Memory Solid State drive to deliver everything you need whether you’re working from the comfort of your home or trying to finish a presentation on the go. Plus, the HD screen and crisp resolution make it the perfect pick for entertainment.

Find it here for $249.

stackSonar('stack-connect-p', '283');