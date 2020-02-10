Looking To Learn New Skills? Here Are The Best Online Classes To Get You Started

When online courses first started gaining prominence, some were skeptical. Now, some of the most prestigious degrees from top-level schools from around the world provide high-quality online courses and classes, in a 100 per cent online environment.

These top-trending classes have real-world benefits that result in career changes, job opportunities and pay raises.

All of the following courses are available 100 per cent online, save for a couple instances of capstone projects. All available right from your own home, coffee shop, or your fallout shelter…depending on how well you work under red lighting.

1. Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Specialization – UC Davis

In as little as six months, this certificate program can turn you into a specialized professional, through the University of California, Davis.

Geographic Information Systems helps us plot and map specialized information for further use and analysis. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) “GIS maps can…display all locations in [an] area that have similar conditions, so researchers know where to look for more”.

Whether this is for plant-life, minerals or another material, GIS helps map information for further analysis, to make everyone’s job easier.

This beginner course taking up just five hours/week, can land you a specialized job in city/regional planning, agriculture or telecommunications.

2. Online Master’s of Accounting (iMSA) (Illinois at Urbana-Champaign)

In approximately two to three years, you could have a Master’s of Accounting through U of Illinois, which touts a 75% first-time pass rate on the Certified Public Accountant (CPA) test, while being ranked the #1 accounting faculty according to BYU Accounting Faculty Research Rankings.

This course (100% online) ensures new accountants are able to keep up with analytical techniques and tools modern accounting requires; including data mining and statistical analysis.

If you always believed you were a ‘numbers guy’ (or gal), and love your spreadsheets, this is the perfect way to achieve what you always thought you were capable of.

3. Bachelor of Computer Science (University of London)

If you take the time to put in the work (14-28 hrs./week recommended), these online courses have limitless outcomes in terms of employability.

Video game, web and app developer are just a few of the possible outcomes, and they are in just as high-demand as this program is.

Amazingly, there are no prerequisites for this three-to-six-year program, which has you specialize in one of seven fields: Machine Learning and AI, Data Science, Web and Mobile Development, Physical Computing and the Internet of Things, Games Development, Virtual Reality, or User Experience.

4. Technical Support Fundamentals (Google)

You didn’t read wrong, Google provides its own array of online-courses to help fuel the tech needs of tomorrow. Technical Support Fundamentals is just the first in a series of courses that work toward a new, information technology (IT) career, and a professional IT certificate.

This beginners course has a near-perfect rating of 4.8/5, and is so popular, literally hundreds of thousands of people are enrolling per year. If this is of interest, sign up before it’s too late.

5. Cloud Architecture with GCP Professional Certificate (Google Cloud)

Getting even more technical, this Cloud Architecture program dives deep into networks, systems and application services. As more and more data becomes reliant on cloud storage (hard storage is incredibly expensive to maintain), more technicians are clearly needed as this quick course goes hand-in-hand with accelerating your IT career.

6. MSc in Innovation and Entrepreneurship (HEC Paris)

They say entrepreneurial spirit comes ingrained in certain people, but the key to being a successful entrepreneur comes through both technical know-how and real-life experience. This 18-month course develops the innovative mind, and focuses on those who want to drive product innovation or start a business of their own.

Students leave with the ability to “commercialize ideas and pursue successful career opportunities of entrepreneurship”.

If you’re looking to start your own business, or kick-start a start-up idea, this may be the online class for you.

7. Entrepreneurial Finance: Strategy and Innovation Specialization (Duke)

If you’re already in the business world, Entrepreneurial Finance could help you become tighter on the books and determine the best possible financing outcomes for prospective business opportunities, or your own.

This course works well as a supplemental course for those looking to hone their skills, and best of all, it’s offered by Duke for free, taking approximately two months to complete.

Everything from analyzing market risk, finance strategy and selecting the right investment opportunity is covered in these courses.

