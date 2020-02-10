So. Much. Liberal. Crazy.

On today’s podcast we get into the depths of insanity happening on the left. From the Democratic primary to the Oscars, the political left has lost their minds. Plus, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reentered the political scene with two moments of unintentional hilarity.

Democrats debated Friday night, then spent the weekend trying to out-crazy each other in the build up to the New Hampshire primary tomorrow. Who will be the craziest of them all? We have the audio and some guesses.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez suffer two self-inflicted wounds over the weekend, one on economics and the other personal. In an Instagram video, AOC confused Milton Friedman with John Maynard Keynes. Then she put her boyfriend on camera to explain how, as a white guy, he talks to other white people about their racism. We have all the audio and mock it accordingly.

The Oscars were last night, and while politics mostly stayed out of the ceremony, one speech went off the rails of crazy. We have the highlights of the pro-cow freedom speech. (Yes, you read that right.)

