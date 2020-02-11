Donald Trump Jr. To Headline Lincoln Day Dinner In Wisconsin

Donald Trump Jr. will headline a Lincoln Day dinner in Wisconsin later this year, the president’s son told the Daily Caller.

The event will include several big political names, including Republican Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson. The dinner will take place on March 6, and Trump Jr. told the Caller that he is “excited” to headline the annual event, which will occur in a critical swing state, less than eight months before the 2020 presidential election. (RELATED: Donald Trump Jr. Compares Castro’s List To Alleged Dayton Shooter’s)

“I’m excited to see all my friends in Wisconsin on March 6th,” Trump Jr. told the Daily Caller. “The amazing men and women of the Badger State fought like hell to turn Wisconsin red in 2016 and I’m confident that they’re going to keep it red this November and guarantee four more years for President Trump.”

The president won the state of Wisconsin by less than 1% in 2016, and the state is expected to be crucial once again in November.