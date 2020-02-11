Raptors President Masai Ujiri Sued For Alleged Altercation With Police Officer During NBA Finals

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri has been sued for an alleged altercation with a police officer last summer.

Ujiri is accused of getting into an altercation with Oakland police officer Alan Strickland while trying to get on the floor after the Raptors won the NBA finals over the Warriors. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

#BREAKING: Sheriff’s deputy reportedly pushed and struck in the face by a man believed to be a Toronto Raptors executive after Game 6 of the #NBAFinals at Oracle Arena, @ACSOSheriffs says. https://t.co/fobdK9iWEq pic.twitter.com/a4X0IysY5Z — Kristofer Noceda (@krisnoceda) June 14, 2019

He wasn’t criminally charged for the alleged incident, but he’s now being sued along with the NBA and Raptors for more than $75,000 by Strickland, according to TMZ.

Strickland has claimed that he suffered an injury to his jaw and a concussion.

ALTERNATE FAN ANGLE: You can see Masai Ujiri apparently yelling back and forth with the Police Depty he had an alleged incident with. Kyle Lowry finally pulls him away to celebrate the #Raptors championship. (via LIN17KD19/IG) pic.twitter.com/LH6tZote2J — ClutchPoints #RIPKobe (@ClutchPointsApp) June 14, 2019

All things considered, Ujiri is going to be just fine. He didn’t get criminally charged, the Raptors won the NBA finals and it’s just an unfortunate incident.

If he has to write a check to make this go away forever, then he’ll probably do it. The Raptors, the NBA, and Ujiri won’t even notice $75,000 missing.

That’s the equivalent of a rounding error on an expense report for a pro sports franchise.

Is getting sued by a police officer a great look? No, but it ultimately doesn’t mean much at all. Ujiri has his ring, he’s one of the best executives in the NBA and this isn’t a big deal at all in the grand scheme of things.