Attorney General Bill Barr Will Testify Before Congress On Roger Stone, Rudy Giuliani And More

Attorney General Bill Barr will testify before Congress in March, the House Judiciary Committee announced Wednesday.

During the hearing, which is scheduled to take place on March 31, Barr is expected to field questions from lawmakers on the Justice Department’s original and revised sentencing recommendations for Roger Stone, the information surrounding alleged corruption in Ukraine Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, turned over to the DOJ, and the decision to rescind the nomination of U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu to the Department of the Treasury.

White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said earlier Wednesday that neither Trump nor White House officials contacted the DOJ regarding the original sentencing guidelines for Stone. (RELATED: White House: ‘Unequivocally No,’ President Donald Trump Did Not Speak To Attorney General Bill Barr About Roger Stone Sentencing)

“Unequivocally no,” Gidley said on Fox News when asked about the topic. “He didn’t talk to Attorney General [Bill] Barr before the sentence. In fact, the Attorney general and DOJ made it very clear they made this decision before any tweet went out. They made this decision on their own.”

Democrats, led by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, asked DOJ inspector general Michael Horowitz to investigate Trump’s tweets on the subject and whether or not the White House played a role in the DOJ’s about face on Stone and the recusal of four prosecutors in the case.

Trump applauded the DOJ’s decision to reconsider Stone’s sentencing guidelines Wednesday morning.