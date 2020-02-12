Media Does Bernie Damage Control After New Hampshire

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders won Tuesday’s Democratic New Hampshire primary, and the media seemed disappointed.

MSNBC anchors praised Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren for being a good loser by taking pictures after her poor showing, while CNN analyst Van Jones made some good points about the other Democratic candidates. (RELATED: ‘Selfiegate’: The Biggest Scandal In The Warren Campaign)

The Daily Caller’s Senior White House correspondent Christian Datoc and media reporter Shelby Talcott spoke Wednesday about how the media is trying to contain Bernie’s momentum after the New Hampshire primary results.

