Senate Passes War Powers Measure

The U.S. Senate voted Wednesday to advance a War Powers resolution which would limit President Donald Trump’s ability to use military action against Iran without approval from Congress.

The vote was bipartisan, 51-45, with eight Republicans voting with Democrats. The eight Republicans included Utah Sen. Mike Lee, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, Maine Sen. Susan Collins, Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander, Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy, Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran, Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, and Indiana Sen. Todd Young.

The Senate just voted to move forward with a vote on our war powers resolution. This bill sends a very powerful message to the American public—including our troops and their families—that before we get into a war, there will be careful deliberation about whether it’s necessary. — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) February 12, 2020

“We should not be at war with Iran unless Congress votes to authorize such a war,” Virginia Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine, who introduced the resolution said, according to CNN. “While the President does and must always have the ability to defend the United States from imminent attack, the executive power to initiate war stops there. An offensive war requires a congressional debate and vote. This should not be a controversial proposition.” (RELATED: Here’s What The Media Isn’t Telling You About This War Powers Resolution)

The resolution could be vetoed by Trump, as he vetoed a War Powers resolution in 2019.