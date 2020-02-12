Politics

Senate Passes War Powers Measure

President Trump Signs Supporting Veterans In STEM Careers Act In Oval Office

(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Henry Rodgers Capitol Hill Reporter
Font Size:

The U.S. Senate voted Wednesday to advance a War Powers resolution which would limit President Donald Trump’s ability to use military action against Iran without approval from Congress.

The vote was bipartisan, 51-45, with eight Republicans voting with Democrats. The eight Republicans included Utah Sen. Mike Lee, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, Maine Sen. Susan Collins, Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander, Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy, Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran, Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, and Indiana Sen. Todd Young.

Senator Tim Kaine, Democrat of Virginia, speaks during a press conference on aviation safety during the shutdown, as he is joined by airline personnel, air traffic controllers, and employees from the Federal Aviation Administration at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia on January 24, 2019. (Photo credit: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images)

“We should not be at war with Iran unless Congress votes to authorize such a war,” Virginia Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine, who introduced the resolution said, according to CNN. “While the President does and must always have the ability to defend the United States from imminent attack, the executive power to initiate war stops there. An offensive war requires a congressional debate and vote. This should not be a controversial proposition.” (RELATED: Here’s What The Media Isn’t Telling You About This War Powers Resolution)

The resolution could be vetoed by Trump, as he vetoed a War Powers resolution in 2019.